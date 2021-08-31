By Prossy Kisakye

The Buganda Parliamentary Caucus is set to hold a crisis meeting to discuss the killings in the Greater Masaka region.

Machete-wielding assassins have so far claimed the lives of nearly 30 people, raising tension among the residents.

The meeting has been confirmed by the caucus’ Secretary General, also Ntenjeru South MP Patrick Nsanja.

Meanwhile, shadow sports minister, also Bukomansimbi representative Geoffrey Kayemba Solo wonders why it has taken so long to prosecute the suspected attackers.

“But why does this keep happening to us, is it that the people of greater Masaka have done something wrong to the government? Why does this keep happening without any action being taken by security officers to stop it?” he questioned.

However Kimanya-Kabonera constituency MP in Masaka City Dr. Abed Bwanika is hopeful that the suspects so far arrested will be a good source of information that will lead to the arrest of other suspected criminals.

Over 60 have been arrested and after screening, only 15 are still in police custody.