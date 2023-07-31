Buganda Kingdom is today joining Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in celebrating his 30th coronation anniversary at his Palace in Lubiri-Mengo.

This is the first open ceremony to the public as all royal ceremonies had been narrowed down due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020.

The minister for the Kingdom’s special duties, also the chairman organizing committee of this year’s anniversary, Owek. David Mpanga, said the Kabaka is pleased to celebrate the coronation with all his subjects, just like before Covid-19, urging the general public to turn up in big numbers.

The Archbishop of Kampala His Grace, Paul Ssemogerere will lead the prayers in thanking God for the life an wisdom he has given the Kabaka to lead the Kingdom.

According to Owek; Mpanga, all invited guests are expected to take their seats by 10 am.

This year’s anniversary is running under the theme; the importance of clans to the Kingdom.