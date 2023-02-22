Buganda Kingdom has submitted its views aimed at making Uganda’s Education system better to the officials of the Education Policy Review Commission.

Government instituted the Commission to draft a new macro policy framework for education and sports in the country.

Submitting the Kingdom views at a function held at Bulange Mengo, the chairperson of Buganda Kingdom Education Committee, Cotilda Nakate Kikomeko, demanded that the government comes up with a pre-primary curriculum and community-based early childhood schools.

She also proposed that government enrolls inspectors for pre-primary to monitor the quality of services given out.

Nakate has also tasked the government to put up strict measures to ensure children joining pre-primary are engaged for at least four years, arguing that parents have neglected their duty of nurturing children and taking children to school when they are too young.

The Kingdom has also proposed that the government scraps the writing of examinations at the pre-primary level.