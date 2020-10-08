

By Shamim Nateebwa

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Mutebi II today leads the kingdom loyalists in celebrations to commemorate its 58th independence anniversary.

According to the Buganda minister in charge of Bulungi Bwansi and royal visits, Mariam Mayanja Nkalubo, the event is to be held scientifically at the Mengo palace in Kampala.

She says the ceremony will be attended by not more than 50 guests in compliance with the restrictions on public gatherings as one of the ways of preventing spread of COVID-19.

The event kicks off at 10am and the Kabaka is expected to arrive at 11am.

Buganda acquired independence on October 8,1962 a day before Uganda did.