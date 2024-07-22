Buganda kingdom has apologized to the government of Namibia for the negative publicity the developments surrounding the Kabaka’s health may have caused the country.

This was during a news conference addressed this afternoon by the kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga at Bulange Mengo.

“On behalf of the Kingdom of Buganda i send our sincere apologies to the government and the people of Namibia for all the discomfort that the action of these disruptors caused to some of the mission abroad and I thank the government again for providing adequate security to our king while he was there”, Mayiga said.

This follows the Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II’s return last evening amidst speculations that the Namibian government declined to extend his visa for further stay in the country where he has been receiving medical treatment.

He was received at Entebbe International airport by a team of Buganda officials led by the Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga and the Nnabagereka Sylvia Nnaginda.

The Kabaka left for Nambia in April 2024, for medical treatment but his long stay prompted demonstrations at the Namibian high Commission in United Kingdom, with protestors demanding explanations for his prolonged stay in the foreign country citing a possibility of abduction.

Here in Uganda, the police also blocked a group of Buganda youth who were planning to storm the Kabaka’s palace demanding to know his way about and the state of his health.

Consequently, in a video recording, the Kabaka assured his subjects that his health was greatly improving and that he would be back soon.