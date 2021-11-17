By Prossy Kisakye

The Buganda Kingdom has condoled with the families of the deceased and those injured in the twin bombings that rocked Kampala yesterday.

According to police, 6 people were confirmed dead while over 30 survived with injuries after 3 terrorists blew themselves up near the Central Police Station and at Raja Chambers along Parliament Avenue.

The Buganda kingdom spokesperson, Noah Kiyimba has condemned the acts of shading the blood of innocent people.

He has tasked security forces to carry out thorough investigations and close all the security gaps which might be exploited to launch other attacks.