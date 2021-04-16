By Ivan Ssenabulya

Buganda kingdom has dismissed social media reports that Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi 11 was poisoned.

Kabaka’s state of health dismayed his subjects when he appeared weak and ill at his 66th birthday, on Tuesday.

Addressing Journalist this afternoon, the Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga refuted the claims and appealed to subjects to disregard them.

He said that Kabaka is suffering from allergies which caused him discomfort and difficulty in breathing, but assured the public that the situation is being managed.

The official statement from the kingdom comes, after one issued yesterday by members of the royal family.

In the statement signed by Princess Nassolo Sarah Kagera admitted that the Kabaka has been unwell but is steadily responding to medication.