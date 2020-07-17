

Buganda kingdom has donated Shs70 million towards Makerere University for renovation of former Kabaka of Buganda Sir Edward Muteesa 11’s place of residence.

The vice chancellor of Makerere prof Barnabas Nawangwe says that the university decided to turn the house where Muteesa 11 used to reside while still a student at the University in 1944 into a museum.

He however says that the university needs support to make this a reality.

It is against this background that the Buganda kingdom has contributed the Shs70 million for this development.

Delivering the money to the University, the prime minister of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga said that the government should increase the funding to Makerere University for it to be able to retain the historical sites at the University.