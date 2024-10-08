The Buganda Kingdom extended a gesture of reconciliation, pardoning Frank Gashumba after he issued a public apology for his provocative remarks. The decision was announced on Monday during a meeting at Bulange Mengo, chaired by Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga.

Mayiga underscored the kingdom’s commitment to forgiveness, stating, “Anyone who approaches us with a sincere apology will be given an opportunity for reconciliation.”

“Much of what he was saying was distasteful as much of us have heard, but it’s only someone with courage and a certain level of humility that can come out to say what I did was wrong, I would like us to start moving on a clean sheet,” Mayiga said.

Gashumba’s apology has been accepted by the Katikiro, signifying a spirit of unity and the importance of open dialogue within the kingdom.