By Mike Sebalu

Buganda Kingdom has paid tribute to the Queen Elizabeth II. UK’s longest-serving monarch died yesterday at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Addressing the Kingdom this morning, Buganda Premier, Charles Peter Mayiga has described Queen Elizabeth as a leader who clearly appreciated the responsibility that comes with leadership.

He said that she exhibited a high sense of duty.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a leader who clearly appreciated that leadership means responsibility. She has been a kind of leader who really understood that leadership implies carrying out such duties that being in a position like the one she has been occupying entails. She can therefore be talked about as being a symbol of the heritage of Great Britian,” Mayiga said.

Meanwhile, King Charles III on Friday readied to address his mourning subjects on the first full day of his new reign as Britain and the world commemorated the extraordinary life of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.