As Uganda joins the rest of the globe to commemorate the World AIDS Day today Thursday, December 1, Buganda Kingdom has urged men to take the lead in the fightt against the deadly virus.

Speaking to the media at Bulange Mengo, the kingdom spokesperson, Noah Kiyimba, said men play a great role in the spread of HIV and likewise can decide to end the spread circle, especially to young girls.

He identified poverty, domestic violence, unprotected sex, lack of information, drunkenness, and early marriages as the main drivers in the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Kiyimba meanwhile urged parents to expose their children to sex education for exposure purposes.