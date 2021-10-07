By JAMES KABENGWA, Joseph Kiggundu and Shabibah Nakirigya

Buganda Land Board (BLB), the kingdom’s entity responsible for land matters, is an “illegal” outfit that profits a clique to the exclusion of majority of Kabaka’s subjects, a central government minister has said.

Mr Sam Mayanja, the State Minister for Lands, said yesterday that Mengo, the administrative seat of Buganda, runs BLB as a private company to profiteer from public land by “illegally” charging for issuance of Kyapa Mungalo (titles on Kabaka’s land).

The charges by the minister, a Buganda critic, were unsurprisingly received with disdain by officials at Mengo who described him as “dishonest” and an “embarrassment”.

“BLB is an agent that acts for the Kabaka (Muwenda Mutebi). The Kabaka is the registered proprietor on all kingdom titles,” said Mr Dennis Bugaya, the BLB legal head, and spokesperson.

He added: “Minister Mayanja in 2015 and 2016 represented BLB as one of its lawyers where he put up arguments that are a clear opposite of what he has just uttered. This points to dishonesty on his side.”

