By Prossy Kisakye

Buganda Caucus has demanded that more parishes are created in the region for fair distribution of Parish Development Model (PDM) Funds.

Buganda region which harbors over 12 million people has only 1071 parishes and it was allocated shs 170Bn.

Caucus members led by the chairperson who is also Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi said that Buganda should be given a big share of the Parish model funds due to its size compared to other regions.

He said if the government does not consider adding more funds to parishes in Buganda, it should consider creating more parishes according to the size of the population.