Buganda MPs to embark on regional tour protesting Balaalo invasion

The Buganda Parliamentary Caucus is planning a regional tour to address concerns about potential land acquisition by the Balaalo people in the central region following their displacement from the north.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, the Caucus chairperson and Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi revealed that they have received reports suggesting the Balaalo’s intention to occupy certain areas within Buganda.

He further urged the government to prioritize regional balance in power distribution.

“The people who are nomads must know that nomadism had its time and that time is past, it is a primitive behaviour, their cattle isn’t the owner of all the grass in this land, that they will walk up to Alaska looking for green pasture, so we ask them to go where they came from,” said Muwanga.

Meanwhile, Kivumbi announced the “Ekyooto Kya Babaka” initiative, a tour across all Buganda constituencies, aimed at ensuring Buganda receives its fair share of resources and taxes derived from Kabaka’s subjects.