By Derrick Kiyonga More by this Author

Following the restoration of kingdoms in 1993, President Museveni, who hails from western Uganda, was given a Kiganda name, Katongole, by Buganda clan leaders who were jubilant.

The elders thought adopting Museveni was one way of showing how grateful they were at a ceremony overseen by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi himself.

But 28 years later, that romance seems to have been dampened with the name Katongole consigned to distant memory with Mailo land now sitting at the heart of the standoff between Mengo and Museveni’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

After the unexpected August 5 meeting between Kabaka Mutebi and President Museveni, a lot has been made out of it, but it seems the only agreement between the two warring parties is that the meeting was too brief and informal to draw any conclusions on what direction the land standoff is going to take.

