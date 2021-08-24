By Prossy Kisakye

Buganda kingdom premier, Charles Peter Mayiga has urged Ugandans to support sports activities aimed at promoting good health.

He was this morning launching the Rotary Cancer Run at Bulange Mengo, which is aimed at soliciting funds to build cancer treatment centers at Nsambya Hospital.

Mayiga has lauded the Rotary leadership for their continued commitment to supporting good health in Buganda and Uganda at large.

Launched in 2012, the Rotary Cancer Run is the brain child of Past District Governor Steven Mwanje.

Speaking at the same event, Mwanje revealed that laying of the foundation for the 2 cancer treatment centers at Nsambya Hospital is complete, expressing hope to have the construction process completed next year.

This year’s Rotary Cancer Run will be held scientifically on 29th September, and participants will buy the sports kits at Shs 25,000 each.