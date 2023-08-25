Buganda Kingdom Premier, Charles Peter Mayiga, has rallied Ugandans to participate in the Rotary Cancer Run scheduled to take place this Sunday, August 27 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

He made the remarks on Friday while meeting Rotarians at Bulange-Mengo, in Kampala.

Mayiga noted that the run is not only for soliciting funds for treating cancer patients but also it is another way of exercising to keep the body fit to avoid diseases.

Meanwhile, the board chairperson of the organizing committee of this year’s cancer run, Steven Mwanje, asked Ugandans to collaborate in the fight against cancer.

He also noted that they have completed the building of a cancer ward at Nsambya Hospital which works on surgery and chemotherapy however, the facility has no capacity to conduct radiotherapy.

He thus unveiled plans to use this year’s run to collect over 4 million dollars to build radiotherapy bankers. He is optimistic that by 2027, the bankers will be ready for operation.