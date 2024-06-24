Buganda Kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga has scoffed at people he describes as selfish fanatics who continue to spread bad news about the Kabaka.

This follows several social media reports about the alleged deteriorating health of the Kabaka who, according to kingdom officials is currently receiving medical care in Germany hospital.

Opening the 31st Buganda Lukiiko (Great Buganda Assembly) at Bulange Mengo this morning, Mayiga urged Ugandans to use their time on social more productively rather than spreading malicious rumors about the kingdom and its leadership.

Today’s Buganda Lukiiko chaired by the Speaker Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule is also receiving the kingdom’s budget for the financial year 2024/2025.