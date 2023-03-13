On December 6, 2010, the country was gearing up for an election. The Monitor reported that day that the government had drafted new rules of political engagement ahead of the 2011 general elections. Unknown to many, another newsworthy and momentous event was afoot somewhere in Kampala.

In her soon-to-be-released autobiography titled, “The Nnaabagereka of Buganda Queen Sylvia Nagginda Luswata,” Nnaabagereka Nagginda drops the bombshell about hitherto unknown children that she had in 2010.

On that December day, in Kampala, the Queen writes that she was blessed with a set of twins. These revelations are made in the tell-all book set to be released on March 23.

On Page 205 of the autobiography, Nagginda writes, “On December 6, 2010, I was blessed with two more girls Jade Nakato and Jasmine Babirye born in Kampala… They’re two amazing kids who are mostly happy and are passionate about people which, at their age, I find astounding…”

The children are mentioned more than once in the book by the Queen with references to them as, “my daughters, Ssanga, Jade and Jasmine.”