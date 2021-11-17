By Ruth Anderah

Buganda Road Court remains cordoned off as police investigations continue following twin bombings that rocked Kampala yesterday.

A suicide bomber, blew himself up at a checkpoint of Central Police Station which is located near Buganda Road Court and Kooki Towers, killing two people and injuring several others.

Another bomb was detonated by two suicide bombers who were on motorcycles in front of the Jubilee Building located just a few meters from parliament along Parliament Avenue.

Police were also able to detonate another bomb that had been placed at the transformer machine in front of the Kooki towers.

Consequently, this morning, no one including state prosecutors and court staff has been allowed to access the Court which is also believed to have been targeted by the terrorists.

The security at the Court remains tight with all doors closed to the public.

City Hall Court also remains inaccessible following the closure of the Kampala Capital City Authority offices where it is housed.

Police CCTV cameras captured the said terrorist walking from the City Square with a black backpack and blew himself up as he approached the police checkpoint.

Initial police reports have put the death toll from Tuesday’s twin bombings at 6 with over 30 people injured and currently receiving treatment at Mulago national referral hospital.

According to the AFP, the Islamic State militant group has since claimed responsibility for the attack.