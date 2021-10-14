By Ruth Anderah

Buganda Road Magistrate’s court has ordered Kigo government prison authorities to produce Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya tomorrow to answer charges of inciting violence among members of the public.

The production warrant has been issued this morning by Grade one magistrate Doreen Karungi.

Ssegirinya is already facing charges of murder, terrorism and attempted murder before the Masaka Magistrates court that further remanded him and his Makindye West Counterpart Allan Ssewanyana until October 27.

He is wanted in relation to a post on his official facebook page “Ssegirinya Muhammad Fans page “that is perceived to incite the public against a section of Uganda’s population while relating it to the 1994 Rwandan Genocide.