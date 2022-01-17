By Samuel Ssebuliba

Buganda kingdom education authorities say they are yet to decide on the fate of return of pregnant girls to schools.

This followed controversy over the government’s directive to allow pregnant girls to return to school.

During the 29th Great Buganda Lukiiko that convened today, some members had proposed that the kingdom bars all pregnant girls from its schools until they give birth.

In response, the Katikkiro Charles Mayiga has said the matter was still under discussion and at an opportune time the kingdom would come out with a formal position.

He however added that Buganda is pushing for punishment of boys and men who impregnate those girls who are now victims.