By Ivan Ssenabulya

Buganda Youth Council have distanced themselves from social media reports making rounds that they are planning to stage a strike.

Reports claim that the youth in Buganda are mobilising their fellows to march to Buganda kingdom headquarters, Bulange Mengo and protest against the health status of their king, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi 11.

In a statement issued by the Council chairperson Baker Ssejengo, the reports are false adding that they have not held any meeting in relation to that matter.

He however blames the reports on opportunists and masquerades whose motive is to cause disunity among the people of Uganda and also jeopardize the Kingdom’s development agenda.

Ssejengo has now implored the youths in their respective associations; Nkobazambogo, Ssuubi lya Buganda, Baganda Nkerettanyi, Akeezimbira, Ggwanga Mujje, Buganda Bumu, Abagalagala, Kabaka Mwennyango, among others to distance themselves from any planned demonstrations.

Last week, the kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga denied social media reports that the Kabaka was poisoned saying he is suffering from an allergy.