By Ivan Ssenabulya

Buganda Kingdom, Queen Mother (Namasole) Margaret Nagawa Siwoza has died (Aseredde).

This is the third Queen Mother, after the demise of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s mother Sarah Nalule Kisosonkore in 1974.

Her death has been announced this morning by the kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga who reveals that she had suffered a stroke about a year ago.

The Premier has now instituted a burial committee chaired by the second deputy Kattikiro Owek Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa is yet to announce the burial arrangements.

Namasole is a title for the Queen Mother, in Buganda, it’s inherited and carried on.