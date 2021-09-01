By Abubaker Kirunda

Bugweri district authorities have finalized plans to start the mining of gold discovered in the area recently.

The District LC5 Chairman Shafiq Muziransa says negotiations with companies intending to mine the lucrative mineral are on course.

Muziransa said they are now looking at a number of ways of making the mining of gold useful to the local residents.

He said the sub-counties of Makutu and Ibulanku have been confirmed to have several other mineral deposits including Uranium that can sustain 50 years of mining.