

By Benjamin Jumbe

Buhweju County Member of Parliament and commissioner of parliament Francis Mwijukye has expressed concern over the continued lockdown on boda boda operations.

Addressing the nation last evening President Museveni maintained that boda bodas will remain restricted to cargo to avoid further spread of the virus if allowed to carry people.

The President asked the ministry of health to further review risks related to the barriers some boda riders have innovated on the bodas.

Now Mwijukye expresses fear that if nothing is done to help former boda operators survive, they could be forced or tempted to fight back for their own survival

The president said categories of people affected by the lockdown, including boda and salon operators among others be registered so as to get some support.