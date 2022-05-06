Three killed in collapsed building

Three people are confirmed to have died after a building caved in on them this morning at Kibutuka in Ndejje, Wakiso district.

The Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says four other people have been rescued.

He says the dead bodies have been conveyed to the city mortuary at Mulago hospital for post mortem and the injured have been rushed to different hospitals.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established but rescue efforts are ongoing.