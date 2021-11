A 25-year old casual worker at Nytil factory in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District has died after an old building he had been hired to tear down collapsed on him.

Police have identified the deceased as Sanday Buni, a resident of UEB Village in Njeru central division.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/building-collapses-on-casual-worker-at-nytil-factory-3612864