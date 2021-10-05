By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Building Review Board has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring that the control of building operations is done in conformity with the established legal framework.

This comes after the board released findings of their latest study on compliance showing the overall compliance levels were below 25% in 11 cities.

The Board’s Executive Secretary Eng. Flavia Bwire says all City, Municipality, Town Council and District Accounting Officers through their Building Control offices and the Building Committees are advised to ensure compliance of all building operations in their jurisdictions to the building control Act 2013.

She also advises property developers to adhere to the Act in order to avoid the potential loss of life and property.

The board is to issue the detailed findings relating to the 5,600 properties inspected to the respective City Building Committees for further management