Over 300 residents of Bukasa-Kirinya in Kira Municipality are in fear after receiving a 45-day eviction notice to vacate their land which was gazetted by government for the construction of a new inland port.

The group has now decided to petition the High Court Land Division seeking orders to halt the government project until they are adequately compensated.

The residents claim the said land was allocated to former occupants of Nakawa-Naguru and for more than ten years, they enjoyed quiet possession until 2017 when government through the Ministry of Works and Transport proposed to construct a new port.

However, they claim after valuation, they were paid between Shs900,000 and Shs2 million which is not enough to resettle them.