Campaigns for candidates nominated for the Bukedea district chairperson by-election officially end today ahead of Wednesday’s polling exercise.

The candidates in the race include; Mary Akol of the National Resistance Movement, Pius Edekeny an Independent, Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin an Independent, and Sam Oita Odeke on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party ticket.

Others are Paul Okiria on the National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket, Salim Okwii on the Uganda Peoples’ Congress (UPC), and, David Stephen Omagor an Independent.

The seat for Bukedea district fell vacant following the death of the former Chairperson, Moses Olemukan on December 17, 2022.