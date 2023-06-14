By George Emuron

The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged aggrieved parties in the ongoing Bukedea by-election to formally file their complaints before the District Returning Officer.

This follows reports of alleged voter intimidation and ballot staffing at some of the polling stations.

Some voters claim that by 7am, they reported to their polling centres but there were no ballot papers and that the ballot boxes were already full.

There has also been reported violence that saw some journalists beaten up and their gadgets confiscated by unknown people.

Speaking to KFM from Bukedea, the Commission’s spokesperson Paul Bukenya, said they have so far received some of the said complaints and investigations are ongoing. He further urged all those aggrieved parties to formally seek redress.

He also blames the late opening of some polling centres on the absence of the requisite 10 voters but not late delivery of polling materials.

The Bukedea LC5 chairperson seat fell vacant following the demise of Moses Olemukan in December 2022.

The three candidates in the race include’ National Resistance Movement’s Mary Akol, Forum for Democratic Change’s Sam Oita Odeke, and Tychicus Ebukalin, an independent.

Ebukalin is one the candidates who have decried intimidation of voters and some aspirants

Earlier on Tuesday, David Omagor, another aspirant was attacked at the Electoral Commission offices in Bukedea by a group of people who he claimed also stole documents needed for his nomination

He later petitioned the EC and was told he could be nominated on Sunday. Meanwhile, he skipped the exercise to reportedly seek treatment in Nairobi, Kenya.

Joel Mugerwa, the new Returning Officer has since been posted to handle today’s exercise and has promised to deliver a peaceful process.