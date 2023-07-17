By George Emuron

Court in Bukedea district has remanded the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr. William Wilberforce Tukei together with the District Police Commander (DPC) Charles Patrick Okoto and the Bukedea town council Gombolola Intelligence Security Officer (GISO) Mohamoud Oluka over chaos in the just concluded Bukedea by-election.

The trio appeared before the magistrate’s court in Bukedea on Monday morning following their arrest by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit last week.

Juliana Kimono, the grade one magistrate stated that the two, William Wilberforce Tukei and Patrick Charles Okoto are charged with failure to prevent felony while Oluka is charged with two counts of simple robbery of nine million shillings and assault of David Stephen Omagor who was due to be nominated as a candidate for the district LC5 by-election.

Meanwhile, the RDC and DPC are remanded at Soroti prison as guided by the State Attorney Hellen Logole, while Mohamoud Oluka is remanded at Bukedea prison until July 26, 2023.