By George Emuron

Teachers under their umbrella Uganda National Teachers Union in Bukedea district have petitioned the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) over the alleged mismanagement of their Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation (Sacco) funds by the group chairperson.

Michael Opolot is accused of mismanaging Sh20m donated recently by the Speaker of Parliament, Hon Anita Among.

According to teachers, the funds have gone missing from the Sacco account and no clear accountability has been provided. However, Opolot has denied the allegations.

The RDC, Hajji Imran Muluga has summoned the Sacco leadership and the accused for an urgent meeting.