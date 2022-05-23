By Mudangha Kolyanga

Local leaders from the four districts that form the North Bukedi sub-region have hit back at Rubabo County Member of Parliament, Naboth Namanya for allegedly violently attacking and insulting Dr Monica Musenero, the minister for science, technology and Innovation.

In a video that went viral on social media last week, Namanya is seen accusing Dr Musenero of allegedly mismanaging funds meant for the Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics.

Now the Kibuku LC5 chairman, Mohammad Nakeba says the people of Bukedi are totally disappointed with what he called uncivilized behavior exhibited by the MP.

He says they are considering staging a peaceful demonstration to express their disappointment with the behavior of the MP towards a minister.

Nakeba however quickly adds that the people of Bukedi sub-region do not condone corruption but if funds have indeed been mismanaged, there are right legal procedures to be followed rather than humiliating an honorable minister.

Last week, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, castigated Rubabo County MP, Naboth Namanya for publicly attacking Minister Musenero.

Among cautioned MPs on their conduct and decorum especially while treating or relating with each other as MPs.

Rule 84 of the Parliament Rules of procedure states that it is out of order to use offensive, abusive, insulting, blasphemous or unbecoming words or to impute improper motives to a member or to make personal allusions.

Parliament gave the Inspectorate of Government [IGG] three months to further investigate allegations of financial mismanagement against Dr Musenero, over alleged mismanagement of public funds allocated to PRESIDE.

The select committee chaired by Xavier Kyomya observed that poor financial management resulted into lack of accountability for over Shs 2bn under the programme.

However, Dr Musenero, in her denfense distanced herself from any handling of finances, saying all the resources were being coordinated by the Ministry and accounted for by the same.