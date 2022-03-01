Police in Bukomansimbi District is holding 3 people for their alleged involvement in the brutal murder of a 34-Year-old man.

The deceased has been identified as Paul Kibirige a resident of Kyetume Village in Kibinge sub-county in Bukomansimbi District.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that Kibirige befriended one of the girls he found at the party he had attended in his village which angered the parents’ girl and followed him to a bush where he had taken the teenager to have sex. It is alleged that the parents hired unknown people that beat up Kibirige.

The southern regional police spokesperson Muhammad Nsubuga says that police have arrested 3 people, all members of the same family to help police with investigations into the murder.

He condemned the incident saying that police have taken the deceased’s body to hospital for postmortem as investigations into the matter go on.