By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM electoral commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has suspended elections in Bukono Constituency. This followed the death of an agent of one of the candidates, Persis Namuganza, earlier today.

Odoi said the Police have been sent to follow up the matter and arrest anyone connected to the killings. Odoi has cautioned candidates and their supporters against any violence warning that they could suffer the same fate.

The commission earlier suspended elections in Mawogola North and Kigulu South constituency.