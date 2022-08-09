Bukoto south MP Twaha Kagabo has this morning returned shs 40m quietly received as a sweetener for the approval of a shs 618bn supplementary budget including shs 77bn for state house in June this year.

The supplementary budget was passed a day before the budget for the current financial year 2022/2023 was read.

The NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi then issued a 48 hour ultimatum for Mps to return the money but hardly any MP returned the money.

This morning, Dr Twaha walked in to the leaderbof Opposition’s office Mathias Mpuuga with a brief case full of cash saying, after summoning his mind to order he felt it was more prudent to return the cash for the sake of his constituents.

When asked by Mpuuga the source of the money and where he received it from, Dr Twaha claimed that he picked the money from the speakers residence.

It is from this that Mpuuga decided to avail the legislator with his security detail to escort him as he takes back the money to the speakers residence where he alleges to have picked the money.

Mpuuga has meanwhile commended Dr Twaha for the brevity he has portrayed today saying it is the spirit that all members ought to have .

It should be recalled that parliament distanced itself from the same cash and in a June 15th letter, the parliament’s director communication and public affairs Chris Obore said the allegations were a deliberate and persistent smear campaign aimed at tarnishing the image and the leadership of parliament.