The assailants of Bukwo District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Charles Ogwang last Friday fired at least 26 bullets at the government vehicle, police have said.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, while addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday said the officers found 26 cartridges at the scene, a grey jacket, a gun butt, blood specimen and empty tins of yoghurt.

