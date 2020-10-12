BY YAHUDU KITUNZI

Bulambuli County Member of Parliament in Bulambuli District, Alex Burundo including eleven of his supporters, have been arrested for allegedly holding an illegal procession.

Police in Sironko district under the command of the District Police Commander, Edison Muhangi, arrested the legislator in Sironko town while leading a procession to Bulambuli district.

He is accused of defying government directives intended to stop the spread of Coronavirus by staging an illegal procession.

Burundo is reported to have been was celebrating his victory as the NRM Bulambuli county Parliamentary flag bearer following a declaration by the NRM tribunal on Tuesday.

He had earlier lost the flag to Isaac Katenya but he petitioned the NRM electoral Commission and the tribunal overturned Kayenya’s victory.

Katenya had won the election with 8,753 votes against Burundo’s 5,162.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Rogers Taitika says the legislator’s case file has been sent to the Resident State Attorney (RSA) for legal advice.

Recently, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola directed all regional police commanders and district police commanders to arrest all politicians defying the presidential directives on Covid-19 guidelines.