By Muhindo Longino

Flash floods that hit Bundibugyo district today have left a UPDF soldier dead and three others badly injured.

According to the UPDF Mountain Division Spokesperson, Captain Edwin Mawanda, the deceased whose identity is yet to be revealed and the three injured soldiers were working at the Busunga border with DR Congo.

The floods happened at a time the four were on duty patrolling the border.

The floods in Bundibugyo happened after River Lamia at the Uganda-DR Congo burst its banks and spilt to communities.

Captain Mawanda says the security is controlling the situation at the border to ensure social distancing as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Our reporter in the area says a team from the district and humanitarian agencies are currently assessing the damage caused but admits several gardens have been swept away and a lot of property destroyed.