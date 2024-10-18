By DAVID VOSH AJUNA

Bunyoro King (Omukama) Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I arrived by a presidential helicopter in Kampala on Thursday and started treatment in the capital, the kingdom said.

The development follows an October 3 Hoima High Court order that "the king should be taken for specialized treatment in India or any other hospital in the world with the best facilities." On Thursday, Bunyoro Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga said President Museveni had on October 14 sent his personal doctor to assess the health of the king at his Karuziika Palace in Hoima City.