By FRANCIS MUGERWA

Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom and a section of its subjects have protested the transfer of the Mityana District Police commander to Hoima district.

Following the teargas that was fired at a meeting of the Mbogo clan in Mityana last weekend, the Wamala regional Police commander Bob Kagarura and the DPC Alex Mwine were transferred to Bukedi North and Hoima respectively.

Addressing journalists today, the kingdom Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga says they find the disciplinary record of Mwine wanting.

Byakutaga says given the strategic nature of Bunyoro in Uganda’s history and economy plus the ongoing election period, they want a disciplined officer who will be able to maintain peace and order.

He says they have already written to the Inspector General of police over the same.

Police have since apologized to the church and Buganda over the teargas incident.