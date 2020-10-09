Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom has re-echoed its demands to government for return of its property.

In a statement on the occasion of the country’s 58th independence celebrations, the kingdom’s Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaaga, says they have continued to experience colonialism, which their forefathers stood to fight.

He has cited the alleged sale and destruction of Bugoma forest, which has been making rounds in the media.

Bunyoro has reminded government about their lost counties, the royal regalia still held in Britain among other issues that have never been fully addressed.

The kingdom however says collective efforts are required to have all challenges still existing addressed if Uganda is to experience true independence.