By AFP

Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said Friday he had received the congratulations of the leader of the opposition, a day after official results showed he was re-elected by a landslide.

Ahead of the election, international diplomatic efforts had stepped up to prevent any possible flare-up in the country — among the poorest in the world — and which is struggling with a long-running jihadist campaign.

Kabore won a large outright majority in the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, removing the need for a runoff ballot, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) said.

“I have received on Friday evening the congratulations of the presidential candidate, Zephirin Diabre,” Kabore, 63, wrote on Twitter.

“I salute his approach which is in line with the republican spirit of our political class,” he added, accompanying his tweet with a photo of the two.

When the CENI announced Kabore’s landslide victory on Thursday, the opposition had said it “reserved the right” to challenge the results.

Diabre’s Union for Progress and Change (UPC) said on its website before Kabore’s tweet it wished to “point out the major shortcomings” which had “marred” the ballot.

However, “considering the difficult situation our country is going through” it reaffirmed its “renewed desire to always preserve peace, stability and security in Burkina Faso by placing the interest of the nation above all other considerations”.