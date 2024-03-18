Embattled Rubaga Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Anderson Burora has vowed to continue with his fight against corruption, days after being suspended.

Burora handed over the office and instruments of power to the care-taker Doreen Keita Kagabi, who is also doubles as the current Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Kampala City.

Speaking of journalists on Monday, March 18, 2024, Burora noted that he is not terrified, noting that whatever he has been doing was in President Museveni and the country’s interest.

He thus vowed to continue naming and shaming corrupt government officials. “It’s not about the office/Job as Madam Anita thought, It’s about the Service. I had all the options to choose the Job or to remain true to my conscience. I chose the latter. In my tour of duty, there are those that I didn’t satisfy for one reason or the other, but majorly, I served the way I was supposed to do. I may not be able to measure my legacy, as a representative of the President, but I’m sure there is no single day that I didn’t represent him to the best of my knowledge,” Burora said in a post in his official X platform on Monday.

Last week, Hajji Yunus Kakande, the Secretary in the Office of the President suspended Burora to pave way for investigations into his role in an alleged land wrangles. However, other sources say Speaker Anita Among, reportedly complained to President Museveni about a section of government officials that has continued to undermine the institution of Parliament and its leaders through social media platforms.