By Shamim Nateebwa

Burundi’s decision to bar foreign election observers as polls near has been criticised.

Election analyst Cryspy Kaheru says it is a clear sign of fear to be scrutinized and a lack of transparency in the election process.

Kaheru adds that without observers, it will be hard to get the true picture of what is on the ground in terms of electoral democracy.

This comes after the Burundi government, through the East African community secretariat, set tough conditions requiring election observer teams to be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival in the country.

The Burundi presidential election is set for May 28th.