Mr. Robinson Masembe, an IT specialist and businessman, has been appointed the official Ambassador of the Buruuli Kingdom, effective immediately. The appointment was confirmed by His Majesty, the King of Buruuli, Isabaruuli Isabarongo Mwatyansozi Mwogezi Butamanya.

The official confirmation and handover of the appointment letter took place on Monday, February 14, 2024, at the Buruuli Palace in Nakasongola. A press conference later followed at the Sheraton Hotel to formally unveil Mr. Masembe as the Kingdom’s Ambassador.

It is reported that Mr. Masembe wrote to the Buruuli Kingdom a month ago, requesting an opportunity to contribute to the Kingdom’s development. His request was met with an invitation to visit the Kingdom. He was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Vivian Masembe, who witnessed the signing of the appointment letter confirming his ambassadorship.

“Mr Masembe has the urge to bring people together, a quality noticed on the first time I met him and as King of Buruuli, it is one thing I have always wanted for our Kingdom. I am looking forward to working with Mr Masembe as the Ambassador of Buruuli Kingdom because he can help with unification and development, both of which the Kingdom needs at the moment.” Isabaruuli Isabarango said.

The King further highlighted the Kingdom’s current shortcomings, including a lack of basic education, proper infrastructure, and communication systems. He expressed his belief that Mr. Masembe would address these critical issues.

Mr. Masembe, in turn, pledged to play a crucial role in the Kingdom’s development, following extensive research he conducted.

‘’ I noticed that Buruuli is a very small Kingdom that needs someone who can work hand in hand with the Kingdom to bring on some important developments and that is when I wrote to become the Ambassador of the Kingdom,” Mr Masembe said.

He further committed to bridging the gap between global investors and the Buruuli Kingdom to achieve their shared development goals.

The Buruuli Kingdom is situated near Lake Kyoga in central Uganda. The community initially settled in Northern Uganda before migrating to the Bunyoro Kingdom to serve as the King’s guards. They became part of Buganda in 1896 after aiding in the victory over Bunyoro. In 1980, they returned to their ancestral lands and settled in Luweero. However, a portion of their territory was separated in 1997 to form the Nakasongola District, following the establishment of the old Buruuli County, which existed before 1990.