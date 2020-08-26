Police in Rubanda district have intercepted a bus whose operators have been held for disobedience of presidential directive after they loaded excess passengers ten of whom were Congolese nationals.

The bus registration number UBE 978Z belonging to Kwizera Executive Bus Company and driven by a one Stephen Mwebe 40 yrs a resident from Bukasa village Bakuli ward Rubaga division Kampala, was from Kisoro heading to Kampala with 36 passengers on board, less by only three passengers to make it to its full capacity of 39.

This is contrary to the presidential Covid-19 directive for drivers of commercial buses and taxes to carry half the number to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson says the bus driver and conductors will be charged for doing a negligent act likely to cause infection of a disease and the Congolese nationals will be repatriated.