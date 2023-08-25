By Priscilla Maloba & MIKE SEBALU

Bus operators yesterday called off their three-day strike after receiving a letter from the Ministry of Local Government inviting them for a meeting today.

The strike that has been ongoing since August 22, saw thousands of travellers stranded in the six bus terminals in Kampala City. The strike also saw taxi operators take advantage of the situation to hike transport fares to upcountry destinations. There was a sigh of relief yesterday from travellers as bus operations resumed at around 2:30 p.m.

When our reporter visited the different bus terminals, there was a bee-hive of activity as travellers made their way into the buses. Bus drivers could be seen rejoicing; luggage carriers, food vendors, touts, ton boys/men whose jobs had been affected by the strike were all in high spirits.

Ms Hope Arinaitwe, who we found in Kisenyi Bus Terminal boarding a bus to Mbarara District, said she was so happy. “We can now travel in peace; this strike has affected our businesses. Let the responsible people solve their problems so that we don’t have such a crisis again,” Ms Arinaitwe said. Read more